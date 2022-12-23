Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out – Details

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the result for Dear Hooghly Morning lottery which is released every Friday. The result for today, Friday, 23 December 2022 has been declared at 1 pm on the official website of Nagaland Lottery at nagalandlotteries.com. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw will be able to download the PDF result from the official website at 1 PM.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the above-mentioned website and the participants get access to the full PDF results with details like the winner's names and lottery ticket numbers.

Here are the details and steps to check and download the result for Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Friday for 23 December 2022.