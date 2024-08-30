Nabanna March Arrests: A Closer Look at the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj

advertisement
Police crackdown has been initiated swiftly and decisively on key leaders of the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj – the architect of the 27 August march to Nabanna in Howrah to protest the heinous rape and murder of a young doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital earlier this month.
The march, which aimed to confront Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her alleged inaction, resulted in widespread violence and damage to property. Two key conveners of the organisation (that seems to have sprouted overnight) are among the 30-plus alleged rioters booked by the police in the past 48 hours.
Lahiri was picked up by policemen in mufti as soon as he came out of a vernacular audiovisual channel studio in central Kolkata on Tuesday night after a talk show. Halder, on the other hand, was picked up from a hideout in the city. Both were produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for 14 days.
A top police official said that the leaders were also booked under sections relating to criminal conspiracy for organising unlawful assembly, assault on police personnel on duty, and damage to public property.
The profusely bleeding police sergeant was immediately taken to a private eye hospital and the state government is arranging for his transfer to LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad to try and save his eye.
Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, who had lent full support to the Chhatra Samaj programme right from the beginning (unlike other party leaders), complained that “atrocities had been committed” on peaceful protesters on the day of the march.
While key Chhatra Samaj conveners were rounded up by the police in Kolkata, intelligence inputs provided by district police units resulted in the arrest of another half a dozen BJP leaders and activists, both on the day before the march and on the day itself.
The most dramatic of these was the arrest of four Chhatra Samaj leaders who were accused of spreading “fake narratives” on social media, inciting people to create law and order problems.
As soon as these four men were rounded up by the police in plainclothes, the family members and BJP leaders cried foul, stating that they were “missing.” The police immediately countered the allegations, clarifying that the so-called “missing” BJP men were actually in their custody for indulging in mischief on social media
Significantly, the 27 August march marked a sharp departure from the spontaneous protests seen in Kolkata by civil society, schools, colleges, doctors, authors, senior citizens, artists, singers, stage artists, and many more segments of the population, outraged by the shocking rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar.
It was revealed that Sayan Lahiri was a BJP karyakarta in the southern outskirts of Kolkata. In his college days, however, he was with the Trinamool Congress.
When the media confronted him with these antecedents, Lahiri defended himself saying that he may be associated with the BJP, but the Chhatra Samaj's call for the Nabanna march had no political banners. “Anybody wanting to join the march should come but keep their political flags down,” Lahiri had said.
Top police officials had earlier released video footage of Lahiri approaching a five-star hotel in Kolkata a day before the march, alleging that he had met a “prominent political figure” staying in the hotel. “We have all the inputs on who the political personality was,” said Suprotim Sarker, ADG (South Bengal), but refrained from disclosing the identity of the political figure.
Subhankar Halder, the other convener of Chhatra Samaj, was also a Youth Trinamool Congress leader from Nabadwip town. When challenged by the media for his alleged criminal antecedents, including one under the sections dealing with outraging the modesty of women, he retorted, “Under the Trinamool Congress regime in Bengal, any political adversary can be booked under fake criminal charges. I have 30 to 32 criminal cases against me and have served a jail term thrice.” He also claimed that he had joined the RSS and the ABVP in Nabadwip after his expulsion from the TMC in 2014.
The BJP supporting the march has halted the momentum of the protests that were gaining ascendancy in Kolkata and other districts after the horrifying crime at RG Kar. One has to wait and watch if the fire is doused or reignited in the coming days.
