Bengal: Does Nabanna March Mark a Departure From the Public Outrage Seen So Far?

Tuesday saw a downpour of outrage against the Mamata Banerjee government when bands of youths marched from different corners of the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah this afternoon and tried to reach Nabanna (the seat of power in West Bengal) to demand the chief minister's resignation.

Protesters asserted that Mamata Banerjee holds the Health portfolio and the Home portfolio, and therefore, should resign accepting the responsibility for the heinous rape and murder of a medical student at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital on 9 August. It’s a failure of the worst kind, they charged.

Even as bouts between protesters and the security personnel continued in Kolkata and Howrah, that too for hours, Sukanta Majumdar, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced a 12-hour dawn to dusk bandh in West Bengal on Wednesday, to protest the alleged police atrocities on peaceful demonstrators.