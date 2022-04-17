Muslims Shower Flower Petals on Hanuman Jayanti Procession in Bhopal

Amidst heightened communal tensions in the aftermath of the Ram Navami violence, a rather harmonious atmosphere was visible, with Muslims showering flower petals on Hindus and visuals of the members of the two communities embracing each other.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Days after communal violence erupted in several states on Ram Navami, including in multiple cities of Madhya Pradesh, a video displaying harmony and brotherhood surfaced from MP's Bhopal on Saturday, 16 April, with members of the Muslim community showering flower petals on Hindus in the Hanuman Jayanti procession.
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, a Rath Yatra was taken out from Talaiya in Bhopal, passing through a Muslim area marked by a heavy police deployment.
Amidst heightened communal tensions in the aftermath of the Ram Navami violence, a rather harmonious atmosphere was visible, with Muslims showering flower petals on Hindus and the members of the two communities embracing each other.
Members of the Muslim community said that they welcomed the yatra as brotherhood should be the real aim.
Meanwhile, strict security arrangements had been made for the Rath Yatra. Drone cameras and policemen with binoculars were deployed at a high-range building, with around 500 policemen deployed for the Rath Yatra.
Bajrang Dal leader Tannu Sharma was quoted as saying, “A bike-rally was launched from Annapurna Mandir, which concluded at a Hanuman Mandir situated near Karbala Maidan. Hundreds of devotees, who participated in the procession, performed ‘Arti’ in the temple,” The Times of India reported.
He added that similar processions were scheduled till evening.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)