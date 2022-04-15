'Is This Justice, Shivraj Mama?' PMAY Beneficiary’s House Demolished in Khargone

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that his government will punish those involved in the Khargone riots on 10 April, Haseena’s house in Khargone's Khaskhaswadi, built under PM Aawas Yojana (PMAY) was demolished by the district administration.

Hers was one of the 16 houses razed down on 11 April.

Following the public backlash on the demolition drive, District Collector Anugraha P, while talking to The Quint, said, “The house constructed under the PMAY benefit was being used to keep cattle. The family was actually residing another place that is their house, the land for which was allotted by PMAY."