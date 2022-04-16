Clashes Break Out at Hanuman Jayanti March in Delhi, Amit Shah Speaks to Police

Stone-pelting and chaos ensued after clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the evening on Saturday, 16 April.
(Photo: PTI)
Stone-pelting and chaos ensued after clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the evening on Saturday, 16 April. Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the incident.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "In today's incident in the North West district, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling."
He added that two policemen were injured in the clashes, and that "strict action will be taken against rioters."
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the violence and urged everyone to maintain peace.
"The incident of stone pelting in the procession in Jahangir Puri, Delhi is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who are guilty. Appeal to all people- maintain peace by standing together," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.
"Spoke to Hon’ble LG. He assured that all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared," he further stated.
The CM also appealed to the central government to ensure peace in the national capital, where the police force falls under the ambit of the Centre.
"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, all those who were injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri for treatment, as per NDTV.
"Stone pelting on Hanuman birth anniversary in Delhi's Jahangir Puri is a terrorist act. The settlement of Bangladeshi infiltrators is now daring to attack the citizens of India," BJP leader Kapil Mishra said.
In a video released soon after the incident was reported, he added, "What happened in Jahangirpuri is not a coincidence It needs to be dealt with like a terrorist attack. This is an attempt to repeat Delhi riots unarmed Ram devotees are being ambushed and attacked all over the country. Strict treatment is necessary for these criminals."
"Jahangirpuri is an area known for illegal Bangladeshi settlers. It is necessary that they be identified, that their homes by bulldozed. Each hand that has picked up a stone or a petrol bomb today, such action should be taken that the hands can never be raised again," Mishra said.
Sharing the image of an injured cop, the BJP leader also called Jahangirpuri 'Mini Pakistan.'
