Muslim Man Dies in Faridabad Police Custody, Cops Booked for Murder

"The deceased's family has alleged that the police officers had beaten Shaikul, leading to his death," said Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson.

Based on a complaint by the Shaikul's brother, Sabir Khan, the police have registered an FIR under section 302 (Punishment for murder) against two officers stationed at the Cybercrime Police Station in Sector 19, Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar and Inspector Basant Kumar.

"On 9 July, my brother Shaikul was picked up from Chidwai in Alwar on the Mumbai Expressway and taken to Faridabad… On the way, he was beaten up by SI Rajesh Kumar and his team. On 20 July, I received a call from the Cyber Cell saying Shaikul had been picked up after he was mistaken for another man. They said he would be released if we could get the other man. I went to the Cyber Cell police station with a friend and spoke to police, who said we had to give them Rs 1.65 lakh for Shaikul to be released… so we (withdrew money)… Later, Rajesh sub-inspector said Shaikul will be released after he recovers as he got into a fight and sustained injuries," Sabir alleged in the complaint.

On 23 July, Sabir stated that at 11 AM, his brother Mubarik received a call from the Cyber Cell stating that Shaikul was not feeling well. They went to the police station and discovered he was in the hospital. When they arrived at the hospital, they were informed that Shaikul had died.

"Rajesh and related culprits of Police Station Cyber ​​Cell, Sector 19, Faridabad, kidnapped my brother Shaikul and assaulted him to extract illegal money, due to which my brother died," he alleged in the complaint.