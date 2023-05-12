19-Year-Old Tortured in Custody in UP's Pratapgarh, FIR Filed Against Cops

Mohsin arrived at Delhupur police station at 7 pm, accompanied by a few lawyers, family members, and local journalists.

"The police told me that my brother was not at the station. I told them I could hear him screaming inside. I handed them my lawyer identification. I was let in, but they wouldn't let me take my phone," claimed Mohsin, who is a junior advocate at the Allahabad High Court.

"Danish was unconscious, and the police asked if my brother had epilepsy. I told them he was unconscious because they thrashed him," Mohsin added.

Mohsin claimed that his brother had bruises on his face and chest and that Sub-Inspector Ramanuj Yadav told him that Danish was doing bakaiti (talking nonsensically), which is why he slapped him three or four times.

"They summoned a doctor to examine him. He told the inspector that my brother's condition was critical and that he should be taken to a hospital," Mohsin told The Quint.

Danish's family drove him to a local private hospital, where they were instructed to take him to Prayagraj. Danish has been admitted to Prayagraj's Aarogyavaram Hospital.