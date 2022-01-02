Muslim Couple Allegedly Tortured in Police Custody in Jharkhand's Bokaro

The suspicion against Hussain arose after a theft occurred at his neighbour’s house in Makhdoompur, on 15 December. However, no evidence has been found against Hussain yet.

Locals also vouched for him, saying he is a man of repute, the report stated.

Hussain accused Nutan Modi, SHO of Balidih police station, of torturing him and his wife and demanded to remove her and all those policemen who are involved in this.

In response, Nutan Modi said that an inquiry has been set up under the supervision of Bokaro DSP to look into the allegations of the torture.