'Won't Go Back Till Convicts Out': Muslims Leave Bilkis Bano's Village Overnight

(*Names of all subjects in the story have been changed to protect their identity.)

In the middle of the night on 16 August, Hamid* woke his children up from deep slumber. He asked them to quickly, but quietly, pack some clothes, their textbooks, and utensils. Hamid* and his wife, meanwhile, picked up a gas cylinder, and some cash.

By 4 am, they had locked up and left their home in Randhikpur, a nondescript village in Gujarat’s Dahod, for a relief camp in Devgarh Baria, 50 km away.

This was a day after 11 men convicted of gang raping Bilkis Bano, and killing 14 members of her family – including her three-year-old daughter – during the Gujarat riots of 2002, were released from a sub-jail in Godhra.

The 2002 incident had taken place in Randhikpur.