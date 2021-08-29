Muslim Dosa Seller Warned, His Stall Vandalised in Mathura Over Hindu Name

A Muslim dosa seller from Mathura was reportedly asked by local residents to remove his stall from the Vikas Market area in the city.

In an FIR filed by the complainant, Irfan alleged that some people came to his stall on 18 August and asked him why was his eatery was named “Shrinath”. They also vandalised the stall and warned him to remove his establishment from the market.

In a viral video, a group of people are seen asking why Irfan, a Muslim, used a Hindu-sounding name for his stall. But before he could respond, they can be seen taking off the banners while complaining, “Hindu brothers must be coming to eat at the stall not knowing it belongs to a Muslim.”