Mumbai Police Files 2 Cases as Resistance to Aarey Car Shed Project Continues

Mumbai Police on Friday, 29 July, registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the agitation against the city's Aarey metro car shed project.
One case has been filed against an individual allegedly trying to enter the car shed area and the second one has been filed against protesters who gathered outside the Aarey forest to protest against the construction work.
According to DCP Zone 12, Somnath Gharge, a total of 19 people have been booked but none have been held in the matter, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday, 28 July, agreed to hear a plea challenging the cutting of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would take up the plea after senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan mentioned the matter.
Shankarnarayan argued that the cutting of trees was going on overnight despite the stay order issued earlier.
On Thursday afternoon, at least 12 activists were detained near the controversial spot in the Aarey Colony area, police said, as per news agency PTI.
As per officials, the protesters were "moving suspiciously" in the area. The activists were taken to Aarey police station and allowed to leave after a warning, he said.
A tweet on the incident read, "Those who questioned today's illegal tree felling have been beaten and detained. Pls go to the police station and support them @Save AareyForest."
The felling of trees in the colony has been opposed by green activists and local residents.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)