Mumbai Police Files 2 Cases as Resistance to Aarey Car Shed Project Continues

On Thursday afternoon, at least 12 activists were detained near the controversial spot in the Aarey Colony area, police said, as per news agency PTI.

As per officials, the protesters were "moving suspiciously" in the area. The activists were taken to Aarey police station and allowed to leave after a warning, he said.

A tweet on the incident read, "Those who questioned today's illegal tree felling have been beaten and detained. Pls go to the police station and support them @Save AareyForest."

The felling of trees in the colony has been opposed by green activists and local residents.

