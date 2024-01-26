Republic Day 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Wish Fans

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor wish fans on Republic Day.
India celebrates its 75th Republic Day on Friday, 26 January. On the special occasion, several celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media to extend their wishes to fans.
Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor also shared posts to mark the day our country's Constitution came into effect.
Sharing a picture of himself with the tricolour, Shah Rukh wrote on Instagram, "Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day…. May the Tiranga always fly high, symbolising the unity, strength and pride of our nation. As Indians, let’s contribute towards the progress and prosperity of our country. Jai Hind!"
Sharing a video of himself with his Chote miyan Bade Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff waving the Indian flag, Akshay wrote on X, "New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…Jai Bharat."
Amitabh also shared a meaningful video on the special occasion on X and wrote, "Happy Republic Day."
Amitabh's son, Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram to wish his fans with an important video. He wrote, "Our India is the best of the whole world. Jai Hind."
Actor Shilpa Shetty also wished her fans with a video of herself proudly waving the Indian flag. She wrote, "Best wishes for the 75th Republic Day. Happy 75th Republic Day! Hail India."
Actors Kareena Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra also took to Instagram to wish their fans with a picture of the Indian flag.
