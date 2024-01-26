Day 2: French President Emmanuel Macron Attends India's 75th Republic Day Parade

French President Emmanuel Macron at the 75th Republic day celebrations.
(Photo: PTI)
French President Emmanuel Macron on his day 2 of his visit to India attended the 75th Republic Day on Friday, 26 February as India's parade included grand display of its women power and military might which included elite marching contingents, missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems.The Fr
As the chief guest at the ceremony, Macron witnessed the grand military paradeand the cultural performances
Along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.
The presence of President Macron was further amplified by the French Rafales flying along with the Indian Rafales over Kartavya Path, a first for a foreign air force.
French President Emmanuel Macron along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and President Droupadi Murmu.
Walking down with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event.
It was the sixth time that a French leader was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at Kartavya Path.
French President Macron waves to the public as he heads down with the president and the prime minister.
French President Emmanuel Macron with PM Modi.
The French President with PM Modi and Rajnath Singh witnessing the parade.
