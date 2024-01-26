In Photos: 75th Republic Day Celebrations Held Across India

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: 75th Republic Day Celebrations Held Across India

From Srinagar to Madurai, here's a look at the 75th Republic Day celebrations held across India.
School students perform during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

(Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Police personnel during Republic Day celebrations at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal. 

A woman holding tricoloured balloons and national flag rides a boat on the River Tapi to celebrate the 75th Republic Day in Surat.

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel march past during parade on the 75th Republic Day in Lucknow.

School students perform during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in UP's Moradabad.

The marching contingent of the Indian Coast Guard during the 75th Republic Day celebration at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

School students perform during the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Security personnel stand guard amid a high alert on the occasion of 75th Republic Day in J&K's Srinagar.

Border Security Force (BSF) DIG Sanjay Gaur offers sweets to BSF soldiers during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the India-Pakistan Wagah border outpost, about 35 km away from Amritsar in Punjab.

