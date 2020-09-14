17 MPs Test Positive for COVID-19 as Monsoon Session Gets Underway

Among the 17 MPs, 12 are from the BJP, two from YSR Congress Party, and one each from Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP.

At least 17 Members of Parliament, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, have tested positive for COVID-19, as the Monsoon Session began on Monday, 14 September.

Among the 17 MPs who have contracted the infection, 12 are from the BJP, two from YSR Congress Party, and one each from Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP.

BJP MP from New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi, took to Twitter to confirm that she had tested positive for coronavirus. "I am currently in good health and spirits. I request everyone who has been recently in contact with me to get tested," she said.