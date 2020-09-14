As Parliament’s Monsoon Session Begins, PM Modi’s Message for MPs

Parliament's Monsoon Session, the first one since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, began on Monday, 14 September at 9 am. PM Modi arrived at the Parliament and addressed the media ahead of the session, saying he believed that all members of the Parliament would give a united message that the country stands with its soldiers.

The Monsoon Session will see Parliament gathering for the first time after the lockdown. According to the Cabinet Committee, there will be 18 sittings in each of the two Houses.

In what is a first of its kind arrangement, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have turn-wise sittings in order to maintain social distancing norms. On the first day, the Rajya Sabha will meet from 3 pm to 7 pm but from 15 September to 1 October, Lok Sabha sessions will be from 3 pm to 7 pm including Saturdays and Sundays, and the Rajya Sabha would meet from 9 am till 1 pm.