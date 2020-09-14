As Parliament’s Monsoon Session Begins, PM Modi’s Message for MPs
Parliament's Monsoon Session, the first one since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, began on Monday, 14 September at 9 am. PM Modi arrived at the Parliament and addressed the media ahead of the session, saying he believed that all members of the Parliament would give a united message that the country stands with its soldiers.
The Monsoon Session will see Parliament gathering for the first time after the lockdown. According to the Cabinet Committee, there will be 18 sittings in each of the two Houses.
In what is a first of its kind arrangement, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have turn-wise sittings in order to maintain social distancing norms. On the first day, the Rajya Sabha will meet from 3 pm to 7 pm but from 15 September to 1 October, Lok Sabha sessions will be from 3 pm to 7 pm including Saturdays and Sundays, and the Rajya Sabha would meet from 9 am till 1 pm.
- This is the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic
- A total of 257 members will sit in the Lok Sabha chamber and 172 in the visitors gallery of the Lok Sabha
- The Monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday, 14 September and will conclude on 1 October
- The Zero Hour will be for 30 minutes
Lok Sabha Adjourned for 1 Hour
The session in the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for an hour.
MPs Pay Tribute to Leaders Who Passed Away
As Parliament’s Monsoon Session begins, MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away this year.
Adjournment Notices in Monsoon Session
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh today gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh. DMK and CPI(M), on the other hand, gave an Adjournment Motion notice over the 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.
Believe MPs Will Give United Message That India Stands With Its Soldiers: PM Modi
PM Modi addressed the media ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, saying, “Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's coronavirus and there's duty. The MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them.”
He also stressed that the country hoped that a vaccine would be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, and that scientists succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem.
“I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
