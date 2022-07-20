MP Civic Polls: BJP Loses 5 Seats to Congress, Riot-Hit Khargone Votes Saffron

Congress’s win in Rewa mayoral seat is also being looked at as a major sign of change in Vindhya region. The BJP had secured win in all eight Assembly constituencies of Rewa district as well as the Lok Sabha seat in 2018 and 2019 elections, respectively.

The BJP had made all out effort to win the seat, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducting two public meetings to campaign for the BJP candidate.