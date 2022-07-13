MP Urban Body Polls: Low Turnout Worries Cong & BJP; Close Fight, Say Experts

Be it the superfast rallies and roadshows of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath or the behind-the-curtain efforts of leaders like Congress' Digvijaya Singh and BJP's state president VD Sharma, the two parties left no stone unturned in their campaigns.

However, a low voter turnout may have come as an anticlimax for both parties, with figures dropping in the capital Bhopal from 56 percent in 2014 to 51.6 percent in 2022.

The poor turnout wasn't limited to Bhopal. In fact, all 11 mayoral seats polled in the first phase saw a decline in voting percentage – a steep fall of 12.28 percentage points in Singrauli, and a 10.27 points decline in Khandwa, among others.