'Cut Services of Homes With Congress Flags,' Says MP BJP Leader in Viral Video
The BJP leader, Prahlad Patel, is the mayoral candidate of the party in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.
Ahead of the second and last phase of Madhya Pradesh (MP) urban body elections on Wednesday, 13 July, a video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Ratlam has gone viral on social media in which he is heard saying that all homes with Congress flags should be identified and their services cut.
The BJP leader, Prahlad Patel, is the mayoral candidate of the party in Ratlam, which is one of the five cities which will vote on Wednesday.
"Click pictures of all those houses that have Congress flags. Cut all their services. It doesn't matter if we don't get votes from 5-10 houses but we need to teach them a lesson," Patel can be heard saying in the video.
The incident took place in Shivnagar locality after Patel became furious on seeing Congress flags in the locality.
'Doctored Video,' Claims Patel
After the video went viral, Patel told reporters that it is a 'doctored' video. "A lot of things have been edited in the video. I will register a complaint with the police and request them to punish the culprits", Patel added.
As per Patel, he went to Shivnagar after doing a roadshow with MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, where he saw a beneficiary of PM Awas Yojna who had placed a Congress flag on the house. Patel further added that the beneficiary has also been telling his neighbours that he availed the house through the Congress.
Patel is in tight competition with Mayank Jat of Congress in the Ratlam's mayoral elections, reported NDTV.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
