'Cut Services of Homes With Congress Flags,' Says MP BJP Leader in Viral Video

Ahead of the second and last phase of Madhya Pradesh (MP) urban body elections on Wednesday, 13 July, a video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Ratlam has gone viral on social media in which he is heard saying that all homes with Congress flags should be identified and their services cut.

The BJP leader, Prahlad Patel, is the mayoral candidate of the party in Ratlam, which is one of the five cities which will vote on Wednesday.