MP Hospital ‘Misleads’ People into Taking Part in Covaxin Trial

Radha Balmiki, 40, a mendicant, is one of the many residents of Bhopal’s Shankar Nagar where a large number of victims of the Union Carbide gas tragedy reside.

Balmiki, as well as other residents of the colony, had turned to People's College of Medical Sciences, a private hospital, on being told that they would be provided Rs 750 and free medical check-up. Allegedly, many did not know that they were being paid to be a part of the ongoing phase-3 trials of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

Much like Balmiki, Jitendra Narvariya, Hari Singh Gond and Chota Das Bairagi – all residents of Shankar Nagar – became a part of the ongoing trial after a vehicle roaming the narrow bylanes of their locality assured free treatment for cold, cough, arthritis with various tests were being conducted for free at the nearby Peoples’ Hospital.