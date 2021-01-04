What Are Main Concerns With Covaxin’s Approval? We Ask an Expert

On Sunday, 3 January, Covaxin became India's first indigenously produced vaccine against the novel coronavirus to get 'emergency approval in public health interest.' The vaccine has been developed by pharma major Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

But this approval raises many questions, especially since phase 3 clinical trials are still ongoing and no efficacy data has been published.