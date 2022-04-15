4 More FIRs Against Cong Leader Digvijaya Singh for Tweet on Khargone Violence

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh
(Photo: PTI)
Madhya Pradesh police registered 4 more cases against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday evening, 12 April, for tweeting a photograph related to Khargone communal violence in the State, which later turned out to fake, according to an official quoted by PTI.
Earlier the same day, an FIR was registered against Singh on the basis of a complaint lodged by the BJP district (Bhopal) president Sumit Pachauri at a Bhopal police station.
The four other FIRs were registered in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram and Satna, the official said
The FIR in Satna is based on a complaint by BJP functionary Vikas Mishra for allegedly promoting religious frenzy through social media, said Satna Kotwali police station in-charge Satyendra Mohan Upadhyay.
In Gwalior, a case was lodged against Singh at Indarganj police station under relevant IPC sections following a complaint, said city Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhadauria. In Jabalpur, the FIR was lodged based on the complaint by Bharat Vikas Parishad, said an official from Omti police station.
In Narmadapuram, the police lodged the FIR against the Congress leader based on the complaint by one Vishal Diwan, said inspector Santosh Chouhan.
Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Wednesday,
Meanwhile, the Congress leader has written a letter to the Bhopal Police Commissioner, seeking an FIR to be registered against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for allegedly posting a fabricated video about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on May 16, 2019.
Earlier on Tuesday, Singh posted a photograph capturing a group of people hoisting a saffron flag at a mosque, and wrote about the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.
His tweet reportedly read, "Is it appropriate to hoist a saffron flag on a mosque? Did the Khargone administration allow this (Ram Navami) procession to carry weapons?"
The leader deleted the post soon after the controversy erupted.
