Morbi Mishap: Bride-To-Be Noorja's 8 Family Members Buried on Her Engagement Day

Eighteen-year-old Noorja Majothi was all set for her engagement ceremony scheduled for Monday, 31 October, in Morbi's Kantipur locality — tents had been erected in the backyard of her house, her outfit was stitched and ready, family members from other cities had arrived already. The house was bustling with preparations for the ceremony a day before.

Never had she imagined that one of the of the happiest days of her life would take a turn for the worse.

On Sunday, 30 October, as Noorja's hands were being adorned with henna around 5:00 pm, her brother Juma Majothi (31), his wife Reshmaben (22), and their two kids Mahinoor (7), and Faizan (5) accompanied other visiting family members — cousin Halimaben (39), her husband Hussain (45), their two children Hanif (20) and Asad (6), and another niece Shaheena Adam Panka (15) — to visit the hanging bridge on the Machchhu river.

But out of the nine people who left the house that evening, only one returned.