Morbi Bridge Collapse: Two Brothers Lost a Son Each, One Was to Join Home Guard

Ganpat Kanji Rathod, a 54-year-old construction labourer had built his own house last month in Gujarat's Morbi just in time for Diwali, using the funds he got under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

Ganpat's son, 20-year-old Vijay, was selected to join the Home Guard just a few days back. "He also has the uniform, the cap, and the badges, do you want to see?" said Ganpat as he went inside the house to get it.

Things looked upward for Ganpat's family until an unprecedented tragedy befell them.