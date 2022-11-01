'Returned Home to Dead Bodies': One Lane in Morbi Saw Burial of 3 Boys in a Day

When Irfan Kasmani (41) left home in Gujarat's Morbi on 29 October to go to Malegaon, Maharashtra for a wedding, little did he know that he would return home to his youngest son's dead body in his house.

"Hamara toh zindagi ujad gaya (our lives have been destroyed)," said an inconsolable Irfan, flocked by family members and friends in a quaint lane of Morbi's Visipara area. His 14-year-old son Armaan was among the 135 people who lost their lives in the cable bridge collapse in Morbi.

As Irfan narrated his ordeal, he took a brief pause after hearing the azaan from a nearby mosque, closed his eyes, and prayed as a tear rolled down his cheek.