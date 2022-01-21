Mood of the Nation January 2022: Modi Still Best Bet, but Democracy in Danger

India Today released its bi-annual nationwide survey on Friday, 21 January, revealing the ‘Mood of the Nation’ poll, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

The findings of the ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey are usually released every January and August.

What is the mood of the nation? How much do the citizens worry about the state of Indian democracy? Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi still preferred?