Mood of the Nation January 2022: Modi Still Best Bet, but Democracy in Danger

India Today released its bi-annual nationwide survey on Friday, 21 January, revealing the ‘Mood of the Nation’ poll, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.
The findings of the ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey are usually released every January and August.
What is the mood of the nation? How much do the citizens worry about the state of Indian democracy? Is Prime Minister Narendra Modi still preferred?
Here are a few findings of the survey:
The respondants were asked what they thought of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's performance so far.
Another question asked of people is about “High inflation, lack of jobs, shrinking income” and whether the economy is a cause of concern.
The poll states, “In the third year of PM Modi's second term and two years into the pandemic, a majority of Indians continue to have faith in the Centre's handling of the economy. However, high inflation, a lack of jobs and shrinking incomes mar any rosy outlook.”
Voters were also asked about the current state of Indian democracy.
With the third wave of COVID-19 spreading across India, voters were asked about India’s vaccination drive, and whether it has unified India's fight against the pandemic.
A majority of the respondents applauded the Union government’s vaccination drive and COVID efforts, with Odisha scoring the highest marks among states for its handling of the pandemic.
With campaigning in full swing for the upcoming UP elections, the respondents were also asked whether the Opposition will be able to move on from Congress and adopt a new look.
