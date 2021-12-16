‘Khela Hobe’ Again, BJP Will Lose in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 15 December, declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, meeting the same fate it did in the last assembly polls in the state.
"I want to see the BJP lose across the country in the 2024 elections. It will be Khela Hobey again", the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said while addressing a rally for the 19 December Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election, NDTV reported.
Remarking on the West Bengal election campaign that went parallel to the second wave of the pandemic in March-April this year, Banerjee added, "During the assembly polls, we have seen the campaign that the BJP had unleashed in the state. Everybody was afraid of it. But the people of the state defeated them. Bengal is a place of communal harmony.”
“What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. We will defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It will meet the same fate as it had faced in the last assembly polls," she further said.
Reacting to her statement, BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said that Banerjee's prime ministerial aspirations is a daydream.
"She had said similar things in 2014 and in 2019 and all of us have seen the results," he was quoted as saying.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
