'PM Doesn't Care': Rahul Gandhi on Reports of China Abducting Arunachal Teen

China's People Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday, 18 January, abducted a teenage boy from the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district, a BJP parliamentarian alleged. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the matter.

According to MP Tapir Gao, 17-year-old Miram Taron of Zido village was abducted by the PLA from Bishing village of Siyungla area, where China had constructed a road of 3-4 km within the Indian mainland.

"His friend escaped from PLA and reported it to the authorities. All the agencies of the Government of India are requested to step up for his early release," Gao alleged in a tweet, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Indian Army.