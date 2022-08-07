Uttarakhand to Develop 'Modi Circuit' at Corbett Tiger Reserve Dehradun

The circuit will cover the places visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while shooting for a television programme in 2019.
(Photo: Man Vs Wild)
The Uttarakhand tourism department is working on a plan to develop a "Modi circuit" at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, covering the places visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while shooting for a television programme in 2019.
Modi had undertaken a slew of adventure activities while shooting for an episode of "Man vs Wild", hosted by Bear Grylls on Discovery channel. During the shoot, Modi and Grylls crossed the Kosi river on a makeshift raft and walked through a tiger trail, with the prime minister holding a spear in his hand.
He cited the example of a cave at Kedarnath where the prime minister meditated a few years ago. "It became so popular that people started booking it months in advance to visit the place," Pundir said.
The "Modi circuit" will further boost tourism at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is already a popular tourist destination, he added.
However, the details of the plan are still being worked out, Pundir said.
The idea of developing a "Modi circuit" in the tiger reserve first came to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj during a trip to Croatia, where a "Game of Thrones tour circuit" has been developed for tourists, covering the locations where the popular television series was shot.
