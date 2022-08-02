PM’s Brother Prahlad Modi Stages Dharna With Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Demands

Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other members of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation, stages a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 2 August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, who is also the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF), on Tuesday, 2 August, staged a dharna here with various demands of the organisation.
Prahlad, along with several other members of the AIFPSDF, gathered at Jantar Mantar, holding banners and raising slogans.
Prahlad said:
He further stated that AIFPSDF will hold a national executive meeting on Wednesday and based on that, their next course of action will be decided.
AIFPSDF's national general secretary Biswambhar Basu told PTI that they also plan to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.
The AIFPSDF has been demanding compensation for loss on rice, wheat and sugar, and also for edible oil and pulses to be supplied through fair price shops. It has also demanded that the 'West Bengal Ration Model' of free distribution be implemented across the country.
"We also demand that edible oil, pulses and LPG gas cylinders be supplied through fair price shops. Rural areas' fair price shop dealers should be allowed to function as direct procurement agents for rice and wheat. Our demands were also raised by TMC MP Sougata Roy in Parliament,” Basu said, adding that their protests will continue until their demands are met.
