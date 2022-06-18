'Maa... This Isn't a Mere Word': PM Modi Visits Mother on 100th Birthday
PM Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, turned 100 on Saturday, 18 June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a blog dedicated to his mother as she entered the 100th year of her life on Saturday, 18 June, highlighting the various aspects of her life which "shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence.
Taking to Twitter, Modi shared photos from his visit to his mother's house on the occasion.
"Maa… this isn’t a mere word, but it captures a range of emotions," he said.
'As Simple as Extraordinary'
"My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers," he said in his blog post. He noted there were only two instances when his mother accompanied him publicly.
Once, it was at a public function in Ahmedabad when she applied tilak on his forehead after he had returned from Srinagar where he had hoisted the national flag at the Lal Chowk after completing the Ekta Yatra, he said. The second instance was when he first took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.
To commemorate her 100th birthday, a road in Gandhinagar — her home town — will be named Pujya Hiraba Marg, announced the Mayor of Gandhinagar, Hitesh Makwana.
(With inputs from PTI)
