'Retain Official Name of Children': Centre's New Guidelines on Child Protection

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on Tuesday, 5 July, issued new guidelines for child protection services in the country under its centrally sponsored scheme ‘Mission Vatsalya,' aimed at the welfare and rehabilitation of children.
As per the new guidelines, all states are directed to retain the official name of children. It also stated that only a "correct translation to local language is permissible."
The norms of Mission Vatsalya scheme became applicable from 1 April 2022.
The scheme also underlines the process of how central funds and benefits will be disbursed to the states and approved via the Mission Vatsalya Project Approval Board.
The board will be chaired by the WCD secretary, who will be responsible for scrutinising and approving financial proposals received from the states and union territories.
"The objective of Mission Vatsalya is to secure a healthy and happy childhood for each and every child in India, ensure opportunities to enable them to discover their full potential and assist them in flourishing in all respects, in a sustained manner, foster a sensitive, supportive and synchronised ecosystem for development of children, assist States/UTs in delivering the mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and achieve the SDG goals," the ministry stated.
