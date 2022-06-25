India To Get Guidelines To Protect Rights of Children Working for OTT Platforms

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) published draft guidelines dated Friday, 24 June, to regulate child protection within the entertainment industry.

While these guidelines were first issued by the commission in 2011, the latest draft covers social media platforms, like Instagram, and OTT platforms, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, for the very first time.

"Although several laws are in place, no specific regulation or rule has been put in place for protection of the child artists in the adult dominated industry," the guidelines say.

"The dawn of social media, OTT Platforms and the accessibility of content on the internet has opened a Pandora’s Box for creation of entertainment content. In addition to the problem of wrongful use of children in creation of such content, unsuitable content has also easily become available for children," they add.