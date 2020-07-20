COVID Has Undone Child Rights Progress. Here’s What Govt Must Do

Child rights are those rights that an individual possesses by virtue of being a child. The journey towards achieving child rights is a journey to not only help children survive, but also thrive and transform into the best versions of themselves.

When the world was hit by COVID-19, no one was prepared for it. The world went into a stupor. Self-preservation was an overriding concern. But it appeared that there was a silver lining, as the direct impact of the virus on children looked limited. Gradually, reality began to dawn upon us –– that the indirect impact on children, especially those from lower income countries and communities, was likely to be profound.

It is now believed that the progress made by nations in the last 5-10 years to improve child mortality rates, maternal survival, universal schooling and to reduce child labour has been reversed.