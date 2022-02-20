Indian Students, Non-Essential Persons to Leave Ukraine: MEA Advisory

Amid rising tensions with Russia, Indian students and non-essential persons currently in Ukraine have again been advised to leave the country temporarily, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, on Sunday, 20 February. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
The advisory said, “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure.”
A day after India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had removed the restriction on number of flights between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement, Air India on Friday, 18 February, had announced that it will operate three Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights between India and Ukraine on 22, 24, and 26 February for Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the border crisis with Russia.
A day before that, in an advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine, the embassy had asked Indians, "particularly students whose stay is not essential", to temporarily leave Ukraine in light of a potential Russian invasion of the country.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India's embassy in Ukraine had also set up a 24-hour helpline.
The embassy's handle had tweeted a set of FAQs for Indian citizens currently in Ukraine.
Tensions between Russia, Ukraine, NATO, and the US have been simmering for months now.
The United States and the United Kingdom have also asked citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible, with the US warning on 14 February that Russia could invade "with little or no warning".
