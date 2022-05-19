3 Dead, 11 Injured as Truck Runs Over Migrant Labourers in Haryana's Jhajjar

The truck lost control and ran over the labourers near a toll plaza in Jhajjar district.
The Quint
India
Published:

The truck lost control and ran over the labourers. Photo used for representation.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The truck lost control and ran over the labourers. Photo used for representation.</p></div>

Three migrant labourers were killed and 11 others were injured after a truck ran over them in Haryana's Jhajjar on Thursday, 19 May.

The truck lost control and ran over the labourers near a toll plaza in Jhajjar district, NDTV reported.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT