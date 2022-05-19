3 Dead, 11 Injured as Truck Runs Over Migrant Labourers in Haryana's Jhajjar

The truck lost control and ran over the labourers. Photo used for representation.
(Photo: iStock)
Three migrant labourers were killed and 11 others were injured after a truck ran over them in Haryana's Jhajjar on Thursday, 19 May.
The truck lost control and ran over the labourers near a toll plaza in Jhajjar district, NDTV reported.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
