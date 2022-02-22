Death & Debts: Impact of 2020 Lockdown on a Migrant Worker Family in UP’s Unnao

In 2017, Reshma, her husband Rajesh, their five children, and Reshma’s father Bhaiya Lal moved to Chandigarh in search of work. After all, they owned a only small piece of land in Naya Kheda village in UP – barely enough to feed them.

“I did sewing work and earned Rs 5,000 a month. My husband worked as a driver and was paid Rs 9,000, and my father worked in a cosmetic store and would get Rs 200-500 a day depending on the work. We were managing somehow,” recalls Reshma, on a chilly February evening in Unnao.

In March 2020, as COVID cases started coming up in India, a sense of panic spread. “Work reduced, people stopped going out, we all stayed indoors as much. We managed the first few days, as we were hopeful that things will get better,” says Rajesh.

And then the announcement of the nationwide lockdown was made by PM Modi. “We all got fired from our jobs. The employers said we should pack up and leave for the village with the children. There were no trains, buses, or taxis. We asked the employers how do we go back?”