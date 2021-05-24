Despite Poor Track Record, Why MiG-21 Is Used as a Fighter Jet

In 1963, the Air Force first inducted a fleet of 874 MiG-21 fighter jets of Soviet origin to increase its combat ability during the Cold War. However, more than 400 of these jets have crashed since 1971-72, killing over 200 pilots and another 50 people on the ground, The Times of India reported.

Although the aircraft is the backbone of the force in some ways, it is also accident-prone, thus assuming grim names such as the “widow-maker” or the “flying coffin”.



Following the decision of buying the MiG planes from Russia in 1961, the process of upgrading them continued. Thereafter, the MiG-21 was upgraded and inducted into the MiG-Bison Army.