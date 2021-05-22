PM Modi Cries: Indians React With ‘Like’, ‘Dislike’ and ‘Haha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have become "emotional" during an online interaction with healthcare workers in his constituency Varanasi on Friday, 21 May.

Naturally, the video went viral, with both the PM's supporters and critics sharing it.

The political response, of course, was on predictable lines – with the PM's supporters calling it an "outpouring of grief" over the people who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Opposition calling it a "drama" or "crocodile tears".

But how did the Aam Janata see it? Did it lessen public criticism of the handling of the crisis or did it make matters worse?

We'll try to analyse two aspects:

1. Online responses to the video of "PM Modi becoming emotional."

2. What does it mean politically when a leader cries?