'MEA Taking Steps': MoS V Muraleedharan Assures Indian Students In Ukraine

The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, in his reassurance to the Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Friday, 24 February, underlined that the Ministry for External Affairs is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indian students from Ukraine.
(Photo: PTI)
The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, in his reassurance to the Indian students stranded in Ukraine on Friday, 24 February, underlined that the "Ministry for External Affairs is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indian students from Ukraine," ANI reported.
He added that he had spoken to Malayali students on the phone earlier in the day, and that they were being provided with regular supplies of food, water, and power.
"Students & parents should not panic. Our govt has brought back Indians even from places like Iraq," Muraleedharan assured.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian government was taking all measures to bring back all its citizens, including students.
"India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, also said that he had spoken to the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union Josep Borell, deliberating on the ways in which India could contribute to the de-escalation efforts, reported ANI.
The Haryana government, in the meantime, informed that a control room had been set up through the Foreign Cooperation Department, and released the contact details of the same.
The Indian embassy had issued a renewed advisory on Thursday asking the Indian nationals to carry passports at all times, promising their safe evacuation.
The crisis in Ukraine worsened after Russia announced a military operation, effectively declaring war. More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians have been killed so far, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)