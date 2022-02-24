'MEA Taking Steps': MoS V Muraleedharan Assures Indian Students In Ukraine

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian government was taking all measures to bring back all its citizens, including students.

"India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, also said that he had spoken to the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union Josep Borell, deliberating on the ways in which India could contribute to the de-escalation efforts, reported ANI.