'Delhi Govt's Step-Motherly Treatment a Hindrance': Amit Shah on MCD Bill in RS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 5 April, and once again accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government of meting out step-motherly treatment to the three civic bodies in the national capital.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 30 March, had passed The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi.
"The bill I have brought, its aim is that the three municipal corporations should be made one again and the Delhi Municipal Corporation should be made one," he stated.
This comes amid a row between the AAP government in Delhi and the BJP at the Centre over the postponement of the MCD polls.
The state election commission (SEC) of Delhi on 9 March – the day it was to announce the dates for Delhi’s three civic body polls – said that the MCD polls were being deferred, citing a communication from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
Reportedly, Baijal had conveyed to the SEC that the Centre was intending to pass legislation to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi.
Reacting to the deferment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 23 March had said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would quit politics if the BJP allows the polls to be conducted on time and still won them.
"We will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held now and wins it," Kejriwal had said, issuing a challenge to the Centre.
Retaliating to the AAP, Amit Shah said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, "Those who are saying that elections (MCD polls) have been postponed due to fear of polls, themselves are scared. If you are so confident of the victory then why do you want elections right now? If you have done good work, you will win 6 months later too."