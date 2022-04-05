Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Merge Three Municipal Corporations in Delhi

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 5 April, passed The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi.

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi government was a giving step-motherly treatment to three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD).

"Questions have been raised on the government's constitutional capacity to bring the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Those who call us power-hungry should look at themselves in the mirror," Amit Shah added.