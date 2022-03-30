'Delhi Govt Giving Step-Motherly Treatment to 3 MCDs': HM Amit Shah in LS

Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Photo: Screengrab
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, 30 March, said in the Lok Sabha that the Delhi government was giving step-motherly treatment to three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) and that not all the corporations were equipped with "sufficient resources to discharge their responsibilities."
Shah was speaking on the 'Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022', which aims to create a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by merging the three existing municipal corporations.
He said it would be appropriate if a single corporation took care of the civic services of the whole of Delhi from the point of view of resources and cooperative and strategic planning.
"The bill I have brought, its aim is that the three municipal corporations should be made one again and the Delhi Municipal Corporation should be made one."
Talking about the bill, he further said, "Running the services of the municipal corporation with more efficiency and transparency, these amendments are also in this bill. There is also a proposal in this bill to limit the number of councillors of Delhi. Civil services should be organised on the basis of the principle of anywhere and anytime."
Shah said the MCD was responsible for the civic services of 95 percent of the entire capital region.
"About 1.20 lakh employees work in the three corporations. Many important places like Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament, Prime Minister's House, Central Secretariat are here," he said.
"When the heads of state of other countries come here, they definitely keep their eyes on the capital. Therefore, it is necessary that all the three corporations of Delhi should take up the responsibility of civic services," he added.
Reacting to Amit Shah's speech, Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP was just 'running away' from the polls and have thus brought the bill.
"BJP must remember that before 2011-12, the municipality was a single entity under BJP's rule. There used to be corruption & pollution then as well. You'll see with 3 municipalities also, BJP won't be able to make a change, it can only do corruption," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Union Home Minister Amit Shah knows this well. Currently, they're just running away from the polls & have thus brought the bill. Delhi public has seen BJP properly," he added.
The bill was introduced in the lower house by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Friday after it was approved by the Union Cabinet on 22 March.
Rai had said that the bill would make the MCD “a single, integrated and well-equipped entity”.
However, the Delhi government along with several opposition parties have been protesting against the bill, calling it "unconstitutional".
In 2011, the Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations – South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).
The central government had deferred announcing the dates for Delhi's three civic body polls, which were earlier scheduled for 9 March.
While the State Election Commission (SEC) had been preparing to conduct the municipal elections by way of multiple notices indicating that the same would be conducted in April 2022, on 9 March - the day it was to announce the dates for Delhi's three civic body polls - it cited an unofficial communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal as the reason behind the deferment.
Reportedly, Baijal had conveyed to the SEC that the Centre was intending to pass legislation to merge the three municipal corporations of Delhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)