Manmohan Singh Back Home & Recovering From Dengue, Says Wife; Thanks AIIMS Staff

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur on Monday, 1 November, issued a statement thanking the staff at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), for the former prime minister’s speedy recovery.

Singh was admitted with fever to AIIMS on 13 October and returned home on Sunday evening, after a 19-day-stay at the hospital.

Kaur said in the official statement, “My family and I are pleased to inform all our friends and well-wishers that Dr Manmohan Singh is recovering from his bout of dengue fever,” news agency ANI reported.