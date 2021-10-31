Former PM Manmohan Singh Discharged From AIIMS After Treatment

The former PM was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS on 13 October.
(Photo: The Quint)
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was discharged from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday31 October, following weeks of treatment, reported news agency ANI.
The ex-PM was admitted to the medical institute on 13 October, after a bout of fever and weakness. Shortly after his admission, Singh was diagnosed with dengue and was reportedly being treated by a group of doctors at the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital, led by Dr Nitish Naik.
During Singh's treatment, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had paid a visit to check in on the former PM, which caused controversy as he was accompanied by a photographer.
Speaking to The Print, the former PM's daughter, Daman Singh had said that her mother was disturbed as the photographer entered the room, and was ignored when she insisted that he leave. "My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people, not animals in zoo," she told them.
Earlier this year in April, Singh had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and showed mild symptoms. He was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre as a precautionary measure and was discharged after making a full recovery.
(With inputs from ANI)
