Former PM Manmohan Singh Discharged From AIIMS After Treatment

The ex-PM was admitted to the medical institute on 13 October, after a bout of fever and weakness. Shortly after his admission, Singh was diagnosed with dengue and was reportedly being treated by a group of doctors at the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital, led by Dr Nitish Naik.

During Singh's treatment, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had paid a visit to check in on the former PM, which caused controversy as he was accompanied by a photographer.

Speaking to The Print, the former PM's daughter, Daman Singh had said that her mother was disturbed as the photographer entered the room, and was ignored when she insisted that he leave. "My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people, not animals in zoo," she told them.