Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted to AIIMS With Fever and Weakness

Earlier in April, the 88-year-old was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.</p></div>
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was on Wednesday, 13 October, admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He is suffering from fever and weakness, NDTV reported.

Earlier in April, the 88-year-old was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was showing mild symptoms at the time and was admitted on 19 April as a "matter of precaution".

Later, on 29 April, Dr Singh was reportedly discharged from the AlIMS Trauma Centre after having recovered.

(This is a developing story.)

