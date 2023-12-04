Manipur Violence: 13 Dead After Gunfight Breaks Out in Tengnoupal District

Unau Tribal Forum members stage a protest demanding a separate administration for Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo in Manipur at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday, 29 November.
(Photo: PTI)
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
At least 13 people lost their lives in a gunfight that broke out in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Monday afternoon, 4 December. The gunfight that erupted was between two militant groups near Letithu village, close to Saibol.
There is no official confirmation on the identities of the 13 deceased, though sources said that they did not appear to be local residents.
"On 04.12.2023, in a gunfight between unknown armed miscreants at Leithao village near Saibol in Tengnoupal District under Machi Police Station, 13 (thirteen) persons have been killed. District police and security forces rushed to the spot, a case has been registered and investigation is going on," the Manipur Police took to X to say.
Manipur has been plagued by unrest since May 3, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.
The toll has been grim, with at least 182 lives lost and approximately 50,000 people displaced, underscoring the urgent need for resolution and stability in Manipur.
The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur's oldest armed group, signed a peace agreement with the central government and Manipur state government on Wednesday, 29 November.
Four days after the UNLF pact was announced, the internet shutdown in Manipur was lifted except for a few border areas in the northeastern state.
Mobile internet services were snapped seven months ago and restored for a brief period in September. Notably, on 1 December, LiveLaw reported that the Manipur High Court had said that the internet shutdown in the state "could not continue" since it "negatively affects access to justice."
