Why Manipur Security Forces Are Concerned About Fake Military Uniforms & Gear

Amid the ongoing ethnic unrest between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur, security agencies in the state now have a new problem to deal with – civilians and militants allegedly posing as security personnel using fake military outfits.

And their fears, perhaps, are not unfounded. Combing operations launched by security personnel in various parts of the state over the last two weeks have led to the recovery of weapons and gear resembling military outfits, which were allegedly looted by civilians from police stations and armouries, an Assam Rifles officer claimed to The Quint.

There have also been some recorded instances of misuse of uniforms by suspected militants, leading to the loss of civilian lives.